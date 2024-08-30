We are all in the mafia now whether you like it or not. If you want to exit the mafia your freedom will carry a heavy price. You will most likely be hounded and targeted by the mafia for the rest of your life. You may become a targeted individual and you may be killed.

If you have a mortgage the mafia will take away your house.

If you have already paid off your mortgage the mafia can still take away your house.

If you own any of your possessions they will send the bailiffs to try and steal it all.

If you own nothing they will still send the bailiffs and police to try and beat you up.

If you have a bank account it will be closed.

By now you may have realised I am talking about your “government”.

Your government have become the worlds largest, richest and most deadly terrorist organisation in the world.

Since 2001 for example British governments have spent £1.2 trillion of taxpayers money fighting or supporting seven illegal wars against smaller, weaker, undefended nation states, killing 1.2 million adults and 600,000 children, injuring many more and driving 15,000,000 refugees into exile and destitution.

If you still wish to leave the mafia there is a way.

Firstly own nothing, everything you possess from your house to your phone must be protected by a trust.

Secondly know your enemy, study their fraudulent and corrupt “legal system” for at least a year, preferably five years.

Thirdly carefully consider the pros and cons of the system, once you leave there is no going back. This will change the rest of your life.

If you still wish to leave the mafia it is time to press the nuclear button.

The most powerful legal document in the history of the world will set you free just using a pen.

A set of indisputable facts, that have already been agreed to be indisputable facts by thousands of politicians, judges and police chiefs.

One document to rule them all.

The Baron David Ward Affidavit.

This document provides almost every citizen of the world with indisputable proof, hard facts that no judge can overrule.

The affidavit provides 100% proof the government is just another for profit corporation and has no authority or jurisdiction whatsoever.

You can use it in almost every court in the world and these facts prove every single one of the mafia’s “laws” are actually unlawful, fraudulent and acts of terrorism.

Here are the main indisputable facts this amazing document contains, remember this has already been sent to all the MP’s in the UK, most of the judges and police chiefs and they have already agreed that these are 100% true facts.

That there has never been any such thing as LAW. But only the presumption of law, where a presumption is nothing of material substance and any presumption can be dismissed by a formal challenge. That Parliament does not reign supreme and that any notion of government has no legitimacy without the Material evidence that the governed have given their consent and that there cannot be any Government For the one cannot exist in isolation without the other. Also that any action taken by way of Act or statute of Parliament is and always has been a criminal offence of FRAUD and Malfeasance in the office at the very least. That the office of the Judiciary is nothing more than a sub office of a commercial body and the status and standing of any Judge or Magistrate currently on this land has no greater status or standing or authority than the Manageress of McDonalds. Also it is formally recognised on and for the record that the state is a legal embodiment by an act of registration which is of no material substance and therefore fraud by default and that the interests of the State are the interests of the State alone to the detriment of anybody and anything else including its own officers of the state. That the actions of the State are now recognised as an unconscionable and criminal fraternity capable of highness crimes without measure. That any and all executable Orders and Documents must carry an affixed common seal which denotes point of origin and that any and all excitable Orders and Documents must be signed by human hand and in wet ink by a named authoritative living being who takes full responsibility for the content of that formal excitable Order or document. Any deviation from this standing process where there is no affixed common seal or signature in wet ink by a living hand with authority to do so, will be recognised in perpetuity as a criminal offence. That all imposed Taxation and Duty is and always has been not only a criminal offence but is also detrimental to all the people of this planet. That there is no such thing as money or commerce. No body gets paid or has been paid. No Body has the capability to Pay anybody or for any thing or Item without Money. All commercial instruments are nothing more than pieces of paper with marks on them. That there value is only confidence and belief where confidence and Belief is recognised as being of no material substance. The continued use of these commercial instruments is for the feeble of mind who insist on living in a make believe world of their own making. Capitalism will forever be recognised and in perpetuity as the exploitation of another for personal gain. This has always been an unconscionable and detrimental activity to the human race since Babylonian times. There is no greater Sanctuary than the human home, be this home a castle or a wood hut or a blanket on the ground. From this day forward as of the 20th Day of March 2015 let it be known that any transgression of this sanctuary other than by invitation, that any transgression of this Sanctuary is a recognised Act of War and aggression. We have the right by the very fact that we live to protect our life and the life of our loved ones. Any transgression of this Sanctuary can be met with equal or great force with impunity. This is the long standing law and traditions of this land. So say we all. That the practice of election by way of secret ballot is and always has been an abomination and deception with no credibility or redeeming qualities. By the very fact that this is a SECRET Ballot by any means of notarisation or recording renders the outcome obsolete by definition that is a secret Ballot. By the very fact that there is no recognised un-elective or reveres process and by the very fact that there is no such word to this effect in the recognised dictionaries. Then this elective process by way of secret ballot is and always has been void ab initio. Have a nice Day. On and for the record. Bring out the town crier and let the Bell ring. Let it be known across this planet, that from this day the 20thDay of March 2015 that the satanic Roman Empire is no more. Let it be by Decreed that this is the day and will always be the day in perpetuity when the days of austerity and tyranny end for all time to come. Let this day go down in history across this planet as a day of celebration for all time. So say we all. Let the celebrations begin. So say we all.

Let that all sink in. Read the full affidavit at least 50 times and learn the whole sequence of letters you send like the back of your hand.

Understand that if you get anything wrong in the letters you send they will put you in prison for up to 10 years for Perjury.

If you decide to send it to all the 650 members of parliament that is 6500 years in jail!

With great power comes great responsibly.

Do not forget there are other ways to exit the matrix with honour, dignity and equity which may be better for your circumstances.

If this is all new to you The People’s Lawyer website has enough information to keep you busy learning for months;

https://thepeopleslawyeruk.com/

Next learn everything there is to know about equity, the highest of all the laws, and trusts, a good place to start is Private Trusts Direct;

https://privatetrusts.direct/home/

Now you are ready to learn about the most powerful document in legal history, the Baron David Ward Affidavit;

https://bdwaffidavit.weebly.com/

https://barondavidward.com/

https://bdwfacts.com/

I am not a qualified lawyer so this is obviously not legal advice.

Always take great care when handling dynamite. You have been warned!