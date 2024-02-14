The pandemic was not a viral pandemic. It was a pandemic of pure evil. Our esteemed NHS regulators, the MHRA and NICE issued orders to kill tens of thousands of innocent people and called it NG163. These guidelines most likely handed down from our genocidal overlords at the WHO/WEF/CIA sentenced anyone with a “covid” diagnosis to a terrifying death. Midazolam and morphine were used in huge quantities to give the illusion of respiratory failure and if this failed to kill ventilators were used to finish the job off.

More evidence was just released showing an incredible 91% correlation between midazolam injections and excess deaths.

The conclusions speak for themselves;

The extraordinary spike in UK excess deaths in April 2020 was not due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, because there were relatively few infections and there was no “high consequence infectious disease”, as officially declared in March 2020. The UK COVID-19 pandemic was iatrogenic, created with widespread and persistent use of Midazolam injections in all regions of England, particularly in care homes, under a systemic policy of euthanasia. The nature of the euthanasia needs further investigation. Statistically, Midazolam injections were highly correlated with UK excess deaths throughout the pandemic, overwhelming COVID-19 disease or vaccination as other possible explanations for excess mortality. Midazolam was the common proximal cause of excess deaths in the pandemic, but there were likely many other primary causes including comorbidities, infections and vaccination. The data available are not sufficient to measure the precise impact of vaccination on excess deaths. Vaccination was unlikely to have saved many, if any, lives because the unreliable early data grossly exaggerated COVID deaths, inflating the extent of the SARS-CoV-2 threat which was subsequently assumed and projected in computer models which created illusory benefits. Most global investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, only based on the relative impacts of COVID disease and vaccination, are probably inaccurate, because their assumptions are generally false due to the significant presence of confounding factors in some countries, such as the UK.

