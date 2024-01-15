For thousands of years the power hungry psychopaths murdered their way to the top of society, convincing their slaves they were doing it for God. Not being able to read the bible the sheep gave everything they had to the church or face an eternity in hell.

The printing press freed the slaves, now they could learn how to live in paradise alongside the psychopaths. The psychopaths regrouped and started a new religion called government.

Donations to the government church were made compulsory and the slaves were reprogrammed to worship the new government gods. To show their allegiance to the new gods millions of slaves were sacrificed in pre-arranged wars. The slaves so utterly brainwashed into compliance willingly volunteered for their own slaughter.

Now something amazing is happening, the slaves are no longer volunteering to be maimed or slaughtered for queen and country. Finally is the spell of war starting to wear off? Finally are the slaves waking up?