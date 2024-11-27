You may have noticed the justice system has gone completely mental.

Set up by the people for the people how did we get here?

To cut a very long story short convicted war criminal Tony Blair put the final nail in the coffin.

In 2003 Tony Blair took away the independence of the judiciary.

This was confirmed in 2008 when the Right Honourable Sir Jack Beatson, High Court Judge and the Lord Justice of Appeal said “The 2003 changes and the new responsibilities given to the Lord Chief Justice necessitated a certain amount of re-examination of the relationship between the judiciary and the two stronger branches of the state --- the executive and the legislature.”

The entire judiciary is now just another branch of the corporation known as the United Kingdom.

Politicians are now above the law.

All of our judges and courts are now just lying actors performing in a sick pantomime.

Thankfully if you are willing to learn there are ways to fight back.

There are ways to exit the matrix.

There are ways to destroy the matrix.

Or like me you can start small with a parking ticket!

After receiving a PCN from my local “council” I replied with a Notice of Opportunity to Withdraw.

Please feel free to copy and paste if you want some fun with your local racketeering “council”.

You can also send in a Data Subject Access Request as well to gain more evidence of their fraudulent actions by filling in the form on the ICO website here.

NOTICE of Opportunity to Withdraw

NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL AND NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT APPLIES.

DO NOT IGNORE THIS LETTER.

IGNORING THIS LETTER WILL HAVE LEGAL CONCEQUENCES.

Your reference no: [PCN Number: DV38458***]

23 November 2024.

Dear Sir/Madam,

You are hereby put on notice of my standing and the lawful facts. If you fail to respond to the aforementioned notices in substance or within the reasonable time frame provided herein, without first legally rebutting the points of law claimed herein or within previous notices served, it shall be taken to mean by all interested parties that all claims and assertions stated by me herein/therein are true and indisputable lawful facts and, that you agree to them entirely and without exception.

This notice cannot and will not be overruled, superseded or overturned by anyone as no authority has been given to do so. Any attempt to undermine or interfere with this notice shall be considered a criminal act by all those who do so.

This is not a complaint, query, request for a statement, agreement, or any acceptance of a contract. If you decide otherwise, then by doing so you will agree to pay the sum of £5,000 in damages.

I hereby give you 14 days notice to respond. If I receive no reply within those 14 days given it shall hereby be taken as your assent and agreement. Remedy to cure is required in 14 days from receipt of this notice, if the remedy to cure is not offered within this time frame, then after 14 days I reserve my right to ascertain what the remedy should be in due course.

As of the date on this notice, and within the time limit given, you still have the opportunity to submit your remedy to cure and resolve this matter amicably, before it is escalated to the jurisdiction of the courts.

Re; Parking Penalty Charge Notice to Owner [PCN Number: DV38458***]

1. We do not know to whom to name the recipient of this communication, as the sender failed in his/her duty of care and did not sign the document sent to Dr SMITH’S address. The action of not signing the document sent to Dr SMITH’S address legally means that no living person has taken legal responsibility for the content of the document on behalf of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) and the document could not be legally responded to. That very act of not signing the document renders the document ‘void’ and therefore non-legal and unusable in law under current legislation. This is deliberate deception. This document will now be kept on file as physical presentable evidence, as it represents the criminal activities of the representatives of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) whether they are aware of this transgression or not. Ignorance of the law is no defence and all of the representatives of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) are now culpable under the current legislation because one individual failed to sign the document. This is a fact that must be understood. This is ignorance of current legislation. 2. Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) do not have the authority to issue “parking penalty charge” notices to Dr SMITH because no contract exists. Additionally according to the Local Government Act 1888 - Section 79 the regarding the “Incorporation of county council” clearly states “All duties and liabilities of the inhabitants of a county shall become and be duties and liabilities of the council of such county.” See https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Vict/51-52/41/section/79. Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) therefore have no authority to issue “parking penalty charge” notices to any living man or woman. 3. The third grave error on the document is that the document states it is a Notice to Owner. Under current legislation the owner of any motorized vehicle is the DVLA Swansea SA99 1BA, this means that someone at Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) has sent a Notice to Owner to the registered keeper and not the official owner. Dr SMITH is the official registered keeper, not the owner. So the document was sent to the wrong address. 4. The document refers to the Traffic Management Act 2004. The Act referred to is actually an Act of HM Parliament and Governments PLC, a recognized Unlimited Corporation or an all for profit business. An Act, which is not law in the UK, it is not even referred to as law as it is an Act of a Corporation or an all for profit business, or policy, but is not a law. Acts and Statutes of HM Parliament and Governments PLC, can only be given force of law, by the consent of the governed by those who have agreed to Acts and Statutes of HM Parliament and Governments PLC. Therefore, there is a mandatory legal requirement under current legislation that the governed must have given their consent legally, which can be physically presented as fact before the Acts and Statutes of HM Parliament, and Governments PLC can be given the force of law. 5. A demand for payment without a signed bill is a direct contravention of the Bill of Exchange Act 1882. See https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Vict/45-46/61. Profiteering through deception is an act of fraud. Insisting or demanding payment without a pre-existing commercial agreement which is based on presentable fact in the form of a commercial agreement is an act of deception. Payment is a commercial activity. See Fraud Act 2006 https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2006/35/contents. 6. Further the Bill of Rights 1688 states “That all Grants and Promises of Fines and Forfeitures of particular persons before Conviction are illegall and void.” See https://www.legislation.gov.uk/aep/WillandMarSess2/1/2/introduction. This means that a conviction is required in a court before any fine can be imposed so any demand for payment before conviction is fraud by false representation.

You have been served NOTICE

Dr SMITH has no recognizable legal means to respond to a demand for payment without a signed bill, which is based upon a pre existing commercial contract or arrangement or agreement, simply because; No standing commercial contract or arrangement or agreement between Dr SMITH and Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) exists. If Dr SMITH was to willingly comply with the demand for payment without a commercially recognized bill, then Dr SMITH would have knowingly given consent and conspired to a commercially fraudulent action. This in turn would make Dr SMITH culpable under current regulation for that action. Dr SMITH will not knowingly create that liability against himself or create the culpability.

The very presentation of the document that we are responding to from Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279), which is also a document that will be kept on file for future presentation as physical evidence, which is presentable physical evidence and a list of transgressions against the currently held legislation.

This same document supplied by Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) recognizes that there may be, or has been, a procedural impropriety by the Enforcement Authority. This is the only saving grace on this document, which allows for an honourable withdrawal, of the proceedings implemented illegally by the Enforcement Authority.

This document is a representation as to the procedural impropriety by the enforcement authority and as stated at the outset of the document, gives an opportunity to withdraw due to the procedural impropriety by the enforcement authority.

This process is also a matter of complying with current legislation, without which Dr SMITH would be unsuccessful if he were to pursue legal proceedings against the Enforcement Authority and or, the members of the Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279).

As the opportunity to withdraw has now been presented to the Enforcement Authority and the members of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) under a procedural impropriety by the Enforcement Authority, should the above mentioned not take the opportunity to make an honourable withdrawal and confirm such in writing to Dr SMITH then Dr SMITH will be left with no other option in the future but to start legal proceedings against the Enforcement Authority and the members of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279).

The content of this document will be in the public domain in the next few days as there is no agreement in place that is legally binding of which to prevent this. Dr SMITH does not expect to be hearing from the Enforcement Authority and or, the members of Dorset Council (DUNS Company Number: 225431279) again unless it is in the form of a written confirmation of withdrawal of proceedings.

No further correspondence will be entered into regarding this matter.

Response to this notice should be forwarded within 14 days of receipt of this notice to the postal address known as; “***************************************************************”

The posting of this notice has been witnessed and recorded.

All rights reserved, no assured value, no liability, errors and omissions excepted.

WITHOUT RECOURSE, NON-ASSUMPSIT.