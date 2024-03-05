Putting all the pieces together the lab leak makes no sense. Viruses are replication deficient and mutate very quickly. A new viable variant is produced every 16 days.

Despite these facts the original delta strain was appearing all over the world without any mutation for six months at the beginning of the so called pandemic.

JJ Couey has found there were less than 10 amino acid differences over a period of 6 months, by comparison SARS-CoV-1 had between 33 and 50 amino acid differences per patient.

The lab leak hoax is therefore another distraction, the only way to create a worldwide pandemic is to clone lots and lots of virus and spread it all over the place. These infectious clones can also be aerosolised so spreading them is child’s play.

More information can be found on JJ Couey’s website, or you can listen to his interview with Doc Malik here.

Now there is also very good evidence this attack is ongoing.

This Japanese study found that all variants emerging since the original Wuhan outbreak are unnatural, and may represent an experimental program to test determinants of the infectivity and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV2 in the global population.

Atsuki Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa, of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University, wanted to trace the historical evolution of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 by studying viral sequences found "in the wild" and deposited in public databases. In doing this they found around 100 separate omicron subvariants that could not conceivably have arisen through natural processes. The existence of these variants seems to provide definitive proof of large-scale lab creation and release of covid viruses. Moreover the variants appear to form comprehensive panels of mutations typical of those used in "reverse genetics" experiments to systematically test the properties of different parts of viruses. The authors also found exact matches to omicron variants in sequences originating from Puerto Rico which were deposited in databases in 2020 - over a year before the announcement of the discovery of omicron in South Africa. Coupled with observations of implausibly low numbers of "silent" mutations in SARS-CoV2 variants, Tanaka and Miyazawa argue that all variants emerging since the original Wuhan outbreak are unnatural, and speculate that they represent an experimental program to test determinants of the infectivity and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV2 in the global population.

A worldwide group of terrorists are therefore conducting biological warfare that has so far claimed the lives of 7 million people. Another estimated 20 million have also been killed by the nanoparticle bioweapon fraudulently labelled “vaccine”.

WHO could possibly be responsible?