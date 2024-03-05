Lab Leak, Zoonotic Spillover or Deliberate Worldwide Bioweapons Attack
My Money is on a Carefully Planned Worldwide Bioweapons Attack
Putting all the pieces together the lab leak makes no sense. Viruses are replication deficient and mutate very quickly. A new viable variant is produced every 16 days1.
Despite these facts the original delta strain was appearing all over the world without any mutation for six months at the beginning of the so called pandemic.
JJ Couey has found2 there were less than 10 amino acid differences over a period of 6 months, by comparison SARS-CoV-1 had between 33 and 50 amino acid differences per patient.
The lab leak hoax is therefore another distraction, the only way to create a worldwide pandemic is to clone lots and lots of virus and spread it all over the place. These infectious clones can also be aerosolised so spreading them is child’s play.
More information can be found on JJ Couey’s website3, or you can listen to his interview with Doc Malik here4.
Now there is also very good evidence this attack is ongoing5.
This Japanese study6 found that all variants emerging since the original Wuhan outbreak are unnatural, and may represent an experimental program to test determinants of the infectivity and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV2 in the global population.
Atsuki Tanaka and Takayuki Miyazawa, of Osaka Medical University and Kyoto University, wanted to trace the historical evolution of the omicron variant of SARS-CoV2 by studying viral sequences found "in the wild" and deposited in public databases.
In doing this they found around 100 separate omicron subvariants that could not conceivably have arisen through natural processes. The existence of these variants seems to provide definitive proof of large-scale lab creation and release of covid viruses.
Moreover the variants appear to form comprehensive panels of mutations typical of those used in "reverse genetics" experiments to systematically test the properties of different parts of viruses.
The authors also found exact matches to omicron variants in sequences originating from Puerto Rico which were deposited in databases in 2020 - over a year before the announcement of the discovery of omicron in South Africa.
Coupled with observations of implausibly low numbers of "silent" mutations in SARS-CoV2 variants, Tanaka and Miyazawa argue that all variants emerging since the original Wuhan outbreak are unnatural, and speculate that they represent an experimental program to test determinants of the infectivity and pathogenicity of SARS-CoV2 in the global population.
A worldwide group of terrorists are therefore conducting biological warfare that has so far claimed the lives of 7 million people. Another estimated 20 million have also been killed by the nanoparticle bioweapon fraudulently labelled “vaccine”.
WHO could possibly be responsible?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8996265/
https://rumble.com/v2kzyiq-jjcouey-dr.-jj-couey-phd-testifies-at-the-nci-national-citizens-inquiry-res.html
https://gigaohmbiological.com/archive
https://rumble.com/v4gdatc-143-the-return-of-the-jj.html
https://zenodo.org/records/8216373
All of what you say here is correct but it's all 4+ years late. As soon as Bill Gates bought shares through the B&MGF in BioNTech for $55 million with the option to double the investment to $110 million on August 30, 2019, it was clear the virus was released deliberately. Who is dumb enough to think Bill Gates would risk $110 million on the CHANCE a virus would LEAK from a lab and Pfizer would choose to partner with BioNTech (out of dozens of choices). What if it never leaked of Pfizer chose another biotech company? He had to have KNOWN it was going to be released deliberately and soon - or already had been...- and that Pfizer was going to partner with BioNTech to do the vaccines.
We already knew at that point it was manipulated in a lab from, among other things, all the strange insertions in the SARS-2 genome that couldn't have come from recombination (no other B lineage beta coronaviruses have genome segment mapping to the polybasic furin cleavage site) , or lightening striking 12 times in a row in exactly the correct places and that a first principles violation proved SARS-2 couldn't have come from natural zoonotic spillover- I proved this on Feb 20, 2020! We knew the FCS contained the reverse compliment of a long sequence patented by Moderna years before. A little later (early 2022), we learned Omicron was phylogenetically distinct from the rest of the SARS-2 variants (they really screwed up there). We shouldn't even be calling Omicron a "variant". For those of us on top of this from the very beginning, the "spillover event" vs. "lab leak" was just a distraction so Fauci and Francis Collins would have something to call a conspiracy theory on TV and throw everyone off the scent of what really was done. Dr. Smith's money is on "a carefully planned worldwide bioweapons attack". Someone tell him he can go ahead and start spending it.
This proof that the virus (or whatever it was) was released deliberately was taken from my new book, "SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders", 1200+ pages-strong with contributions from Dr. Mike Yeadon and Spartacus, providing the ultimate TIMELINE correlating the "medical" events with the mind-control aspirations of the perpetrator/organizers (a joint effort of myself and Spartacus), PROOFS of my 16 Firsts and 4 Onlys, and lists of the PERPETRATORS and what they did - even an entire chapter on Emily Oster. I hope you'll pick up a copy from Amazon and read it. It's the ultimate history of "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Haha!)- COVID-2. (Remember, the bioweapon was the "vaccine", not the "virus". It was released as a pretext to sell the vaccines and likely by way of spike protein actions, loosening endothelial junctions, punch holes in the blood-brain barrier so they could get access to the brain non-surgically).
The mRNA gene therapy vaccines are not vaccines but bio-weapons. They must be banned immediately to preserve the human species. https://open.substack.com/pub/hervk102/p/the-marvels-of-the-herv-k102-virus?r=15gtn4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web