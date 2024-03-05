Truth Addict

Truth Addict

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rsheftall@gmail.com's avatar
rsheftall@gmail.com
Mar 9, 2024

All of what you say here is correct but it's all 4+ years late. As soon as Bill Gates bought shares through the B&MGF in BioNTech for $55 million with the option to double the investment to $110 million on August 30, 2019, it was clear the virus was released deliberately. Who is dumb enough to think Bill Gates would risk $110 million on the CHANCE a virus would LEAK from a lab and Pfizer would choose to partner with BioNTech (out of dozens of choices). What if it never leaked of Pfizer chose another biotech company? He had to have KNOWN it was going to be released deliberately and soon - or already had been...- and that Pfizer was going to partner with BioNTech to do the vaccines.

We already knew at that point it was manipulated in a lab from, among other things, all the strange insertions in the SARS-2 genome that couldn't have come from recombination (no other B lineage beta coronaviruses have genome segment mapping to the polybasic furin cleavage site) , or lightening striking 12 times in a row in exactly the correct places and that a first principles violation proved SARS-2 couldn't have come from natural zoonotic spillover- I proved this on Feb 20, 2020! We knew the FCS contained the reverse compliment of a long sequence patented by Moderna years before. A little later (early 2022), we learned Omicron was phylogenetically distinct from the rest of the SARS-2 variants (they really screwed up there). We shouldn't even be calling Omicron a "variant". For those of us on top of this from the very beginning, the "spillover event" vs. "lab leak" was just a distraction so Fauci and Francis Collins would have something to call a conspiracy theory on TV and throw everyone off the scent of what really was done. Dr. Smith's money is on "a carefully planned worldwide bioweapons attack". Someone tell him he can go ahead and start spending it.

This proof that the virus (or whatever it was) was released deliberately was taken from my new book, "SANCTIONED: The COVID Murders", 1200+ pages-strong with contributions from Dr. Mike Yeadon and Spartacus, providing the ultimate TIMELINE correlating the "medical" events with the mind-control aspirations of the perpetrator/organizers (a joint effort of myself and Spartacus), PROOFS of my 16 Firsts and 4 Onlys, and lists of the PERPETRATORS and what they did - even an entire chapter on Emily Oster. I hope you'll pick up a copy from Amazon and read it. It's the ultimate history of "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Haha!)- COVID-2. (Remember, the bioweapon was the "vaccine", not the "virus". It was released as a pretext to sell the vaccines and likely by way of spike protein actions, loosening endothelial junctions, punch holes in the blood-brain barrier so they could get access to the brain non-surgically).

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Dr. Marian Laderoute's avatar
Dr. Marian Laderoute
Mar 6, 2024

The mRNA gene therapy vaccines are not vaccines but bio-weapons. They must be banned immediately to preserve the human species. https://open.substack.com/pub/hervk102/p/the-marvels-of-the-herv-k102-virus?r=15gtn4&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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